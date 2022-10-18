Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

NYSE GNK opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $584.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $105.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.83 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 38.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total transaction of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $437,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $978,312.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,587 shares of company stock worth $1,417,134. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.