DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 485,703 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 25,337 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5,686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 482,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 473,670 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,710,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $168,296,000 after acquiring an additional 669,035 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XRAY. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

