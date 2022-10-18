Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. decreased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

Shares of CINF stock opened at $100.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

