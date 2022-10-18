Carderock Capital Management Inc. Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,167 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.8% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $256.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.09. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $275.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.89.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.