Capital Advantage Inc. Buys 301 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital Advantage Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,140 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after buying an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.89.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

