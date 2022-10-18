AM Investment Strategies LLC Sells 927 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AM Investment Strategies LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,740 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.4% of AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 199,989 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,284,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 55,386 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 58,549 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.9% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 322,347 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,788,000 after acquiring an additional 110,153 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microsoft Stock Up 3.9 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.89.

MSFT opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $219.13 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its 200 day moving average is $265.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.