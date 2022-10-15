Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $199.78

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 199.78 ($2.41) and last traded at GBX 201.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 485841 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 205 ($2.48).

Witan Investment Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 607.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 217.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Get Witan Investment Trust alerts:

Witan Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.59%. Witan Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.59%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Witan Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Witan Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.