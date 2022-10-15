White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. Purchases 12,954 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,888.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $4,195,000. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $19,706,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Down 5.0 %

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.39.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $106.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

