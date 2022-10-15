Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $170.65 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,450 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $170,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.