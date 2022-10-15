Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,275,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 34,312 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 0.9% of Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $174,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,704,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,018,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,396,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.35.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

