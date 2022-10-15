Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIOG. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 68,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,629,000 after acquiring an additional 31,504 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 22,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 26.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

VIOG stock opened at $177.48 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $173.28 and a 52-week high of $249.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.10.

