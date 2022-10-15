Tufton Capital Management Sells 97 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tufton Capital Management reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,811 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Tufton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tufton Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apple Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

AAPL stock opened at $138.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.