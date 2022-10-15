Truist Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 92.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total value of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,671,312.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,671,312.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Walker sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $502,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,033.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,482 shares of company stock worth $4,080,129 over the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Shares of Sprout Social stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $142.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 18.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

