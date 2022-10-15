Truist Financial Corp Acquires 3,468 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,737 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 price target (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Barrick Gold stock opened at $14.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $18.62. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.30.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

