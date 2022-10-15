Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,768 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,430 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $57,529,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 58.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,688,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,275,000 after acquiring an additional 558,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

HRL stock opened at $44.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The company has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.18.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 56.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

