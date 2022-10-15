Truist Financial Corp Acquires 245 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION opened at $50.14 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.65%.

In related news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $202,379.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,790.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 over the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.53.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

