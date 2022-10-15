Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 1,053 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,097,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,060,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,407,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,230,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,133,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,722,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,374,986.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

