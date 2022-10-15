Tobias Lutke Purchases 5,519 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke acquired 5,519 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $373,139.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,183.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.09 per share, with a total value of $387,594.90.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.29 per share, with a total value of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.19 per share, with a total value of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.94 per share, with a total value of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke bought 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.55 per share, with a total value of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke bought 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.24 per share, with a total value of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.48 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.83 and a 12 month high of $368.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The company had revenue of $808.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 223,255 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $904,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $3,520,000. Finally, Nimble Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on COIN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.91.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

