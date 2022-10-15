Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:TEM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $134.96

Shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:TEM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 134.96 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 136.40 ($1.65), with a volume of 887032 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140 ($1.69).

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 146.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 147.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

About Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust

Templeton Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton International Services S.a.r l. The fund is co-managed by Franklin Templeton Investment Management Limited and Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of developing countries across the globe.

