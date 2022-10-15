T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.58

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 7309 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.

TTOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BTIG Research lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36. The company has a market capitalization of $817.90 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.50.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. State Street Corp increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 11.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

