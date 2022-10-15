Strs Ohio Sells 11,423 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of CDNS opened at $147.45 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $132.32 and a one year high of $194.97. The company has a market cap of $40.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.21.

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at $192,462,646.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,326,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $6,669,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,154,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,462,646.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,728 shares of company stock worth $58,448,836. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.54.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

