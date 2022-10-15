Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,042 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,116 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Globus Medical by 19.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after buying an additional 162,812 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Globus Medical by 24.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,957 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,704,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Globus Medical by 30.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 636,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,940,000 after buying an additional 149,126 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 41.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 509,251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,573,000 after buying an additional 148,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GMED opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

