Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 25,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in WEX during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in WEX by 7.8% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 361,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,499,000 after buying an additional 26,130 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

WEX Stock Down 1.3 %

In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $204,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,002.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,730 shares of company stock worth $460,494. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $136.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.57. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. WEX had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

WEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

