Strs Ohio Has $967,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,563 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Janet Swartz bought 14,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janet Swartz purchased 14,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.05 per share, with a total value of $498,761.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,022.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 590,030 shares of company stock valued at $20,493,524. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGM. Argus downgraded MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

MGM stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.23. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.04.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

MGM Resorts International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.