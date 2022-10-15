Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM – Get Rating) rose 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 120,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 278,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.86 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The company has a market cap of C$42.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.63.

Star Diamond Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. The company's principal mineral properties include the Star Kimberlite property and the Orion South Kimberlite property located in Fort à la Corne area of Saskatchewan, Canada. It also holds 50% interest in the Buffalo Hills project located in north central Alberta, Canada.

