Spire Wealth Management Makes New $94,000 Investment in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $38,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth about $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Noble Financial cut Grindrod Shipping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Grindrod Shipping Price Performance

Shares of Grindrod Shipping stock opened at $25.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.83 and a 12 month high of $28.98. The firm has a market cap of $491.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 54.81% and a net margin of 33.23%. The company had revenue of $138.87 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

Grindrod Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Grindrod Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.17%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

