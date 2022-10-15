Spire Wealth Management Buys 799 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 429.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.30.

Teradyne Stock Down 5.0 %

Teradyne stock opened at $71.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $168.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

