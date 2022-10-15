Security Financial Services INC. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Security Financial Services INC. trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.44 and its 200 day moving average is $266.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

