Schroder Oriental Income Fund (LON:SOI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $234.00

Shares of Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited (LON:SOI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 234 ($2.83) and last traded at GBX 234.99 ($2.84), with a volume of 192147 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238 ($2.88).

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 255.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 259.91. The company has a market capitalization of £618.87 million and a P/E ratio of 3,958.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Isabel Liu purchased 2,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15) per share, for a total transaction of £6,457.14 ($7,802.25).

About Schroder Oriental Income Fund

Schroder Oriental Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific Region, including India and Australia. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

