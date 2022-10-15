ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 12-Month High at $57.06

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.06 and last traded at $55.81, with a volume of 287551 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $45.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,696,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,316,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,373,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,914,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,431,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

