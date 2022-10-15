ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.51

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $33.90, with a volume of 141328 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.48.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $39,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $7,009,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the third quarter worth $913,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $324,000.

About ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.