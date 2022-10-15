Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $465.50

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 465.50 ($5.62) and last traded at GBX 468 ($5.65), with a volume of 828193 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 469.50 ($5.67).

Personal Assets Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,423.73 and its 200 day moving average is £321.39. The company has a market cap of £1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 1,522.58.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Personal Assets Trust

In related news, insider Paul Read purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £745,500 ($900,797.49). In related news, insider Paul Read purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 497 ($6.01) per share, with a total value of £745,500 ($900,797.49). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 472 ($5.70) per share, with a total value of £259.60 ($313.68). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 150,104 shares of company stock valued at $74,791,543.

About Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.