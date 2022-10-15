Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,900 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wendy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 29,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 18,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Stock Down 1.4 %

WEN stock opened at $19.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.58.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.15.

About Wendy’s

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.