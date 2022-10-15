Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 4,400 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLS. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $24.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.80. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 109.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

