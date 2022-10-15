Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,762 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Avient during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avient by 123.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avient during the first quarter valued at $121,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVNT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Avient from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Avient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Avient from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Avient Stock Up 2.1 %

AVNT opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $61.46.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Avient had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 34.93%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

