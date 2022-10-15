Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,760 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in American States Water by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 28.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 100.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the first quarter valued at $164,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other American States Water news, insider Granville R. Hodges, Jr. sold 13,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total value of $1,218,954.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $35,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,599.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American States Water Trading Down 0.3 %

AWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

AWR opened at $84.88 on Friday. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.32.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $122.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 17.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.30%.

American States Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Articles

