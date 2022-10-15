Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,737 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $1,092,474.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 271,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,006,914.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Franklin Myers sold 21,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $2,316,982.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,669,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,625 shares of company stock worth $7,841,989. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

FIX opened at $101.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.65. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.14 and a 1 year high of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

