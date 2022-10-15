Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Timken by 54.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,421,000 after acquiring an additional 562,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 23.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,962,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,841,000 after acquiring an additional 557,534 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Timken during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,050,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,596,000 after buying an additional 478,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 617,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,490,000 after buying an additional 257,536 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Timken from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.89.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $63.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

