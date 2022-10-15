Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $981,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in California Water Service Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,374,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in California Water Service Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,085,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $54.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its 200-day moving average is $56.19. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $48.46 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $206.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $25,729.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,489.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,640 shares of company stock valued at $159,782 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

