Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,192 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $13.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.33. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

