Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,339,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 21.1% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 909,877 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $72,708,000 after purchasing an additional 158,452 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 531.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 152,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,189,000 after purchasing an additional 128,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,093,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $407,001,000 after purchasing an additional 122,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 93.0% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 254,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,306,000 after purchasing an additional 122,418 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $68.97 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $128.31. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.94 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.92.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 35,425 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,656,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,618,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 16,582 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total value of $1,762,500.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,065,958.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

