OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Stock Position Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in OneMain were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,428,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,256,000 after purchasing an additional 51,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 77.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,842,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284,232 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,244,000 after purchasing an additional 174,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OneMain by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,212,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,913,000 after acquiring an additional 140,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in OneMain by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,797,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.08 per share, for a total transaction of $42,642.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMF opened at $32.76 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.77 and a fifty-two week high of $60.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.03). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 46.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of OneMain to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point cut their price target on OneMain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

