ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,702,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,618,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 2,478,914 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3,085.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,808,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,241,000 after buying an additional 1,751,903 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after buying an additional 1,494,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,612,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,667,965,000 after buying an additional 1,352,776 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $341,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,129. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $57.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $76.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.76.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

