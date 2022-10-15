Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,908.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,925.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 60,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 57,578 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,131.7% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,973.1% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 64,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

