Nadler Financial Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 1,908.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,061 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 35,216 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,888.3% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,925.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 60,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 57,578 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2,131.7% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,973.1% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 64,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 61,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $106.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.75.
In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.39.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
