Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Decreased by Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 358,346 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.1% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 664,450 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $170,651,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares in the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.7% during the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,261 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sather Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 245,636 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

MSFT stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

