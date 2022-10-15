Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,067 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 1.2% of Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $257.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.27.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

