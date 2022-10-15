Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Founders Capital Management

Founders Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,337 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,972 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 5.7% of Founders Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

