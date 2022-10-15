Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,261 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.2% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $674,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 135.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,473 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,843,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $219.13 and a one year high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $257.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.