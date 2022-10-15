Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,346 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $92,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $24,401,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $228.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.44 and its 200-day moving average is $266.27. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

