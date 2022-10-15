LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stake Lessened by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LXP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $11,617,000. Hill Winds Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 224.3% during the first quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 415,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after acquiring an additional 196,863 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LXP. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Down 2.8 %

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

About LXP Industrial Trust

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Featured Articles

